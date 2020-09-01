'Just trying to help out' - South Auckland family giving back to those in need in their community

A family based in South Auckland is now giving back to their community, dedicating their time and sometimes even their own money to help those in need.

Kane Thompson and Samantha Brown of Papakura started the Helping Our People Movement Facebook page in 2017, alongside raising a family of four children.

Their page has garnered almost 9000 followers and sees the pair donating time, food, goods and money to those in the community who need it most.

Mr Thompson says he is no stranger to going without, a huge part of why he does what he does.

“I grew up with nothing and now I’m in a position to help people so that’s why I do it,” Mr Thompson told TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

“It means a lot to me I didn’t have much growing up and it's a really good feeling to be able to help less fortunate families ... this is why I do it, to give back and stuff because I'm in a position.”

Ms Brown says it doesn’t take much to help someone out.

“Bread milk and eggs, people take it for granted but to someone else it’s a huge help to them.

“Everyone can go in survival mode but once you get out of that space and look around and see people that need help … it's just not about yourself, everyone’s in a position to help in some kind of way.”

Their movement has inspired others to help too, their friends and family lending a hand where they can.

“The community were donating things to us too supporting us as well ...they still do it to this day.

“If it wasn’t for the community and their support we wouldn’t be able to do it either, but we do use a bit of our own money.”

Ms Brown says it's full on, but it's worth it.