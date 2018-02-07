'Just still emotional' – arson-hit Hamilton waka ama team humbled after reaching world champs on borrowed vessel

A Hamilton waka ama paddling team has defied possible sabotage to qualify for the world championships in Tahiti.

The Te Toki team lost their treasured waka in an arson attack in early November, and it interrupted a key moment in their preparation for the national sprint champs.

The loss of the Te Toki team's three waka totalled around $45,000, they revealed to TVNZ1's Te Karere.

But fortunately the Masters Women team, Puehnui, were able to borrow a waka donated by Te Wananga O Aotearoa to compete at nationals.

"I think it was just the relief of getting a couple of wakas straight away and all the kids were back into it ," senior paddler Lavinia Pene said.

"We are so surprised ... getting us over which sort of blow us all the way.

And despite competing on a borrowed waka, the team placed third in the competition, and are off to the world championships in Tahiti later this year.

But to make this a reality, the team can't continue to rely on inter-waka ama generosity, and need to by a waka themselves.

"We're still doing a lot of fundraising like getting more waka,"

"At the same time trying to get new gears as well. And we sort of push us aside and still try and focus out there."