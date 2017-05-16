 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'Just spread some positivity out there' - the Kiwi mum who's become the queen of vegan videos

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Kiwi mother has become the queen of vegan videos after she decided to change her diet during her pregnancy. 

Tim Wilson meets Sarah who decided to go vegan when she became pregnant.
Source: Seven Sharp

Sarah Lemkus decided to dream big and create vegan videos full time on YouTube which has proved to be a success, with her videos gaining more than 4.5 million views. 

The former model, who was scouted at a mall, became bulimic to control her weight and is now fighting back to full health. 

She married, became pregnant with her daughter Bethany, and decided to become vegan which has changed her life. 

"I've never looked back," Mrs Lemkus told TVNZ's Seven Sharp programme. 

"The ultimate dream and goal for this...is to touch as many lives as possible."

One of her videos has nearly reached a million views on You Tube which is "just a video of what me and my vegan one-year-old eat in a day".

"I've been through so many ups and downs. 

"I know that I can touch so many people out there who've been through the same thing and just spread some positivity out there."

Related

Food and Drink

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:45
1
Delray Sanders lost three family members to Cleveland gunman James Henderson, including a pregnant sister.

Video: Murder victim's brother lunges at killer in court because of 'that smirk on your face'

00:08
2
King Maha Vajiralongkorn was filmed strolling around a German mall last year – but the country’s courts don’t want its citizens to see that.

Watch: Rare video of heavily tattooed Thai king wearing small crop top in secret mall visit banned in Thailand

03:32
3
The Highlanders captain was out to support Kings High School in the Otago derby with Walter and his wife, Kate.

Watch: King's High, Otago Boys' square off in fierce haka showdown as old boy All Black Ben Smith watches with newborn son

4

Live stream: Breakfast

5

New Zealand prepares for rat explosion of 'biblical proportions' due to warm weather

Watch: Liam Malone delivers powerful and typically quirky speech during uni graduation ceremony

Malone addressed the 2017 Commerce graduates today at Victoria University, or as he encouraged them to call it, Middle Earth.


Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Documents reveal just how Joanne Harrison ripped off Ministry of Transport for $725k

Emails also show suspicion fell on the employment of a person Harrison contracted as a writer.


04:04
Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

'It's about capturing the emotion' – Canon Media Award photography finalists reveal the secret to capturing an award winning photo

Photographers Christel Yardley and Mike Scott talked to Breakfast about how they captured their photos nominated for the award.

05:08
British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.

Watch: 'He actually is lovely' - Ed Sheeran's tourmate Anne-Marie sings his praises

British singer songwriter Anne-Marie is in New Zealand to play one show in a whirlwind stop in the country.


01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

Mental health boss didn't try to stop Mike King resigning, says his input was valued

Dr John Crawshaw says he learned of Mr King's dissatisfaction with the process in a resignation email yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ