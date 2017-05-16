'Just spread some positivity out there' - the Kiwi mum who's become the queen of vegan videos

A Kiwi mother has become the queen of vegan videos after she decided to change her diet during her pregnancy.

Sarah Lemkus decided to dream big and create vegan videos full time on YouTube which has proved to be a success, with her videos gaining more than 4.5 million views.

The former model, who was scouted at a mall, became bulimic to control her weight and is now fighting back to full health.

She married, became pregnant with her daughter Bethany, and decided to become vegan which has changed her life.

"I've never looked back," Mrs Lemkus told TVNZ's Seven Sharp programme.

"The ultimate dream and goal for this...is to touch as many lives as possible."

One of her videos has nearly reached a million views on You Tube which is "just a video of what me and my vegan one-year-old eat in a day".

"I've been through so many ups and downs.