 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'This is just so unusual' - Big January storms due to climate change, NIWA scientist says

share

Source:

1 NEWS

NIWA's chief climate scientist says it is extremely likely that last month's powerful storms were the result of climate change.

Chief climate scientist Dr Sam Dean says the chances of storms like last month’s happening simply through natural variation is very low.
Source: Breakfast

Dr Sam Dean, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, said it is undeniable that greenhouse gas emissions have raised Earth's average temperature over the past 100 years.

High sea surface temperatures in the Tasman Sea have contributed to the power of the storms, he said.

"This is just so unusual ... we're really just in uncharted territory here - this is something we haven't seen," Dr Dean said.

January was the hottest month ever seen since records began, Dr Dean said - more than 100 years - and the chances of storms like last month's occurring naturally are very low.

Dr Dean said natural variation in the seasons was common, with spikes and dips in extreme temperatures, but the data clearly supports the fact that higher temperatures are affecting the weather.

"It's not really a question of belief, it simply is a question of fact, and that's how it is," he said.

Related

Climate Change

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:20
1
Katie Bradford was unaware of the truck, which came within a metre or so of her while she was speaking to Breakfast.

'Watch out behind you!' 1 NEWS reporter has close encounter with Mr Whippy truck at Waitangi

03:31
2
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says it was the peaceful Waitangi everyone was hoping for.

'Completely different' – 1 NEWS' Corin Dann gives his take on this year's Waitangi commemorations

00:29
3
The Prime Minister is helping to feed the masses at this year's celebrations.

'Who likes burnt bacon?' Jacinda Ardern gets stuck in at Waitangi Day breakfast BBQ

00:20
4
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

Graphic warning: Ref under fire for not ending bout despite fighter pummelling UFC rival's bloodied face continuously

00:27
5
The Prime Minister is at the historic Treaty Grounds today, where she hosted a breakfast after attending a dawn service.

Jacinda Ardern says Waitangi Day celebrations have 'exceeded expectations'

01:39
Chief climate scientist Dr Sam Dean says the chances of storms like last month’s happening simply through natural variation is very low.

'This is just so unusual' - Big January storms due to climate change, NIWA scientist says

High sea surface temperatures in the Tasman Sea have contributed to the power of the storms, he said.

03:31
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says it was the peaceful Waitangi everyone was hoping for.

'Completely different' – 1 NEWS' Corin Dann gives his take on this year's Waitangi commemorations

1 NEWS' Political Editor says there is a "different vibe" and "it's more solemn, more serious."

02:09
Crayfish number are declining in the Hauraki Gulf, known as the CRA2 region, which extends from Pakiri through to the East Cape.

'Functionally extinct' - Fishing advocacy group want to see crayfish put before profit due to declining numbers

Crayfish numbers are declining in the Hauraki Gulf and they're being described as "functionally extinct".


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:57
Ardern is the first female Prime Minister to talk from the porch of Te Whare Runanga.

Watch: 'We must change' – Jacinda Ardern says the country must confront its issues in historic Waitangi address

Ms Ardern is the first female PM to talk from the porch of Te Whare Runanga.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 