TODAY |

Just seven visitors from over 200 tested passed New Zealand’s written driving test

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Travel
Tourism

Tourists taking to New Zealand roads have far worse knowledge of the rules than expected, according to a new report from the University of Otago.

Of the 226 people surveyed from 34 countries, just seven passed the written test, and 15 per cent said they were not confident they could drive in New Zealand safely, despite having been in the country for a number of days and driving on New Zealand roads.

The report's author, Professor Neil Carr from the University of Otago told TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning, "I think it's fair to say that the number who failed was surprising."

"I think at first glance, it was a little bit frightening, but then you reflect back and you go, 'Well, how many New Zealanders would pass it after several years of driving on the road?' I think that's an intriguing question in its own right."

He said New Zealanders point the finger at tourist drivers rather than looking at ourselves because "tourists are an easy target to blame."

"I think we need to have a wider discussion on road safety, rather than just taking the easy targets."

However, he called the possibility of testing tourists' knowledge "highly problematic."

"We certainly need to be providing more information in a user-friendly way to our visitors," Professor Carr said. "The idea of testing them is highly problematic when you've got people coming from huge distances away, they've already organised all their holiday – to try and test them when they arrive here is impractical.

"Rather than making it a frightening experience for them, we have to make it an inclusive experience - integrate them into our driving culture in a way that actually benefits them and us."

Professor Carr said it shouldn't just be up to the rental companies to educate tourists taking to our roads.

"I think it's partly the rental companies, but it's also all of the other stakeholders working together, so it's the international airlines that are bringing them here, it’s the police, New Zealand road authorities, and the rental agencies all working together to get a message across."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The study’s author, Professor Neil Carr from the University of Otago, discusses its findings.
    More From
    New Zealand
    Transport
    Travel
    Tourism
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    New Zealand's Joseph Parker v USA's Alexander Flores. Parker v Flores fight night heavyweight boxing. Christchurch Casino, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 15 December 2018 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
    Joseph Parker to face 'Samoan Andy Ruiz' in US debut
    2
    Jacinda Ardern told TVNZ1’s Breakfast she thinks people want answers in a more immediate way.
    Jacinda Ardern rules out royal commission of inquiry into Oranga Tamariki's practices
    3
    Holdens get three years of free servicing from the dealership, but not so with Holden HSVs, Steve Rangihuna was told.
    Holden HSV owner feeling burned after dealer says he doesn’t actually own a Holden
    4
    The Invercargill mayor is supporting fellow Southlander Blair Vining’s campaign for a national cancer plan.
    Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt 'gets his kit off' for good cause
    5
    Marshall said he feels "embarrassed" getting praise from his teammates about his impact on rugby league in NZ.
    Benji Marshall 'taken aback' by praise from Kiwis teammate Shaun Johnson about changing the game
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    In opposition, the Coalition parties promised action on foreign companies bottling and exporting NZ water. Two years on, our reporter Whena Owen reveals the industry is in full flow.

    Water bottling consents rise despite Government's pre-election promise to reduce exports
    A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

    Person dies after crashing motorbike into cow in Hauraki District
    04:09
    Lucy O’Reilly has her career all mapped out.

    Hilary Helps: Meet the nine-year-old girl who has her farming career all mapped out
    01:56
    But first the town hall building has to be made earthquake-safe.

    Wellington's Civic Square to become home to national music school