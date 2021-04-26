Just over half of sexually active NZ youths consistently using contraception

Health experts say barriers blocking access to contraception in New Zealand have left us lagging behind when it comes to addressing sexual health in young people.





By Larissa Howie

Just over half of sexually active adolescents in New Zealand are consistently using contraception, according to new research from the University of Otago.

Lead researcher of the paper Rebecca Duncan says the current system for providing young people with contraception is not working.

“We've got a really high rate of adolescent pregnancy compared to other developed nation counterparts, we're second to the United States,” she said.

Duncan believes barriers such as social stigma, the cost of seeing a GP, and getting time out of school can stop young people accessing contraception.

She is calling for a more proactive model to reduce some of these barriers.

“Further discussion about healthcare and people understanding their bodies and the treatments available to them, I think, increases health literacy.”

According to Duncan, uptake of Long Acting Reversible Contraception - including the Mirena, the IUD, and the rod - is also low amongst adolescents, despite being 22 times as effective as the pill.

Auckland-based GP Dr Orna McGinn believes part of the problem is GPs usually wait to be asked by patients for contraception information.

“I can't say that there is a current model specifically addressing any group of women, including adolescents,” McGinn said.

“The fact that it's not part of the health system, fully funded and accessible is a shame... And I’m sure that's one of the reasons behind the high rate of unintended pregnancy in young people.”

The Ministry of Health issued contraception guidelines last December to make information given out by doctors more consistent. However, it is up to the discretion of the clinician whether they broach the topic with their patient.

Shae Harrison, 21, says it should not have to be up to young people to seek out information they need about contraception.

She started on the pill when she was 14 to help ease symptoms of endometriosis, and now has a rod implant after spending years trying to find a contraceptive that works for her.

“I think if there wasn't such a stigma surrounding contraception and what you could be taking, it would be so much easier to ask for and get information about.”

She says while she received some sexual education at high school, information on contraception differs amongst her peers.

“It varies from person to person, how they've grown up, what they know, what school they went to, what information they've got,” she said.

Family Planning New Zealand chief executive Jackie Edmond says we need to do a better job of getting information to young people.

“We know that lots of young people in school are not getting great information about contraception and they're not really aware of what's available to them, or what options they have,” she said.

Parents are an important part of that education piece, according to Edmond.