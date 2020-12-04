Just one new Covid-19 case in managed isolation today, none in the community

There is just one new Covid-19 case to report in managed isolation today, according to the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 test. Source: istock.com

There are no new cases in the community.



Today's new case, the contact of a previously reported case, arrived in the country from India via the United Arab Emirates on March 30. The person tested positive on day 15 testing, and has since been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.



The country's total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began is now 2234, after two previously reported cases were reclassified.



Both are now deemed historical and were reported in their respective countries of origin, so are not included in New Zealand’s figures, creating a net change in our total confirmed cases of -1 since yesterday's statement, the Health Ministry said.



The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 100.

It comes after two new Covid-19 community cases — a security worker at an Auckland managed isolation facility and a close contact co-worker — were announced by the Health Ministry this month.



The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,963,982.

On Thursday, 4694 tests were processed, and the seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is now at 4478 tests processed.

The pop-up testing centre at Auckland's Mt Roskill War Memorial, on 15 May Road, is open today.



Meanwhile, the NZ Covid Tracer app now has 2,783,081 registered users. Poster scans have reached 248,747,360 and users have created 9,303,430 manual diary entries. There have also been 808,660 scans in the last 24 hours to 1pm yesterday.