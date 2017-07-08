'I just needed to go home to go to the toilet' - Police slam piddling excuse for travelling 144km/h in a 50km/h zone

A driver who was pulled over by police in the Waikato due to travelling 144 kilometres per hour in a 50km/h speed limit area told the officer he "just needed to go home to go to the toilet."

A photo of the speeding vehicle was posted to Facebook by the Waikato District Police. Source: 1 NEWS

Police have labelled the driver's excuse as "poor" following last nights incident on a busy Rototuna residental street.

"The particular area is very popular for evening walkers, runners with children, as well being a high density traffic area," the Waikato District Police posted on Facebook yesterday.

"It was extremely disappointing to see this manner of driving, and to think of the potentially serious consequences/road trauma it may have caused had this person not been stopped.

"There is absolutely no excuse for speeding.

"His excuse stinks!"