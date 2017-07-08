'I just needed to go home to go to the toilet' - Police slam piddling excuse for travelling 144km/h in a 50km/h zone

Source:
A driver who was pulled over by police in the Waikato due to travelling 144 kilometres per hour in a 50km/h speed limit area told the officer he "just needed to go home to go to the toilet."
A photo of the speeding vehicle was posted to Facebook by the Waikato District Police.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police have labelled the driver's excuse as "poor" following last nights incident on a busy Rototuna residental street.
"The particular area is very popular for evening walkers, runners with children, as well being a high density traffic area," the Waikato District Police posted on Facebook yesterday.
"It was extremely disappointing to see this manner of driving, and to think of the potentially serious consequences/road trauma it may have caused had this person not been stopped.
"There is absolutely no excuse for speeding.
"His excuse stinks!"
Police said the driver received an immediate 28 day licence suspension and a day in court.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news