'Just a matter of time' – Airline Pilot Association says drones are getting too close to planes

Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says a major accident is bound to happen soon unless new guidelines and restrictions are put in place.
00:29
1
The respected US singer and musician died aged 52, having created memorable tunes with Soundgarden and later Audioslave.

Soundgarden and Audioslave rocker Chris Cornell takes his own life, aged 52

00:45
2
Graphic warning: Police are hunting these 'absolute cowards' who targeted the Kingsford Superette in Mangere on Tuesday night.

Two arrested over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

00:20
3
The former NRL star's wife, Sharnie, died in March after losing her battle with brain cancer.

Watch: NRL star Brett Kimmorely in tears on live TV as he opens up about losing wife, 38, to brain cancer

03:15
4
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest weather forecast.

Winter's knocking at the door with polar blast set to bring snow and ice to the south today

5

Live stream: Breakfast

01:20
Pilots urge drone review - catastrophic incident 'just a matter of time'

Tim Robinson of the NZAPA says drones have been sighted being operated far too close to aircraft.

00:45
Two arrested over violent South Auckland dairy robbery in which knife was held to throat of shopkeeper

00:49
Police are hunting four men in connection with the 'execution style' death of Lois Tolley in December.

Video: Police release new CCTV footage in hunt for those believed responsible for Upper Hutt woman's brutal killing

00:11
Fire crews are scrambling to the site on Mayoral Drive.

Video: Fire at 19 storey central Auckland high rise brought under control

02:09
Coral Winiata's video of her learning to sign with her daughter Jireh has gained thousands of views and praise from the public.

'It was a bit overwhelming' – Kiwi mum and deaf daughter inspire others with sign language videos

