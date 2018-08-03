Just how many zeroes make up one trillion dollars?

A man who went on the run for a year after a botched cocaine deal which involved the class A drug being hidden in a diamante-encrusted horse head has been jailed.
Henry Anchondo was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison when he appeared at the High Court in Auckland today.
Anchondo, who was travelling on a US passport, was involved in the largest ever importation of cocaine into New Zealand.
A large crate from Mexico was intercepted at the Auckland International Airport in May 2016.
When the authorities opened it they found it contained a large shrink-wrapped metal horse head statue, weighing approximately 336kgs, Justice Lang said.
"Concealed within the statue was 35 one kilogram bricks of cocaine."
The bricks were removed and replaced with bricks containing a placebo substance.
"Approximately six grams of cocaine, together with a tracking device, were left concealed inside one of the bricks."
Using the tracking equipment inside the head, the police followed it to a storage unit in Onehunga, then watched it move to a house in Te Atatu.
Two suppliers - Mexican national Agustin Suarez-Juarez and US national Ronald Cook Senior - met with Anchondo to complete the deal at Auckland's Crown Plaza Hotel in July 2016.
When they discovered the tracking device all three left the hotel.
Suarez-Juarez and Cook were arrested trying to leave the country the same day and were jailed for 19 and 17 years respectively last August.
Anchondo went on the run for a year, before police caught up with him in Whangārei last September.
Justice Lang said Anchondo was a link in a chain designed to separate the vendor from the buyer.
He said Anchondo was like a "custodian courier" that had no role in the importation of the cocaine and wasn't involved in the planning of the process.
Anchondo faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Justice Lang took a starting point of 5 years and 6 months.
That was then decreased due to some mitigating factors, including that Anchondo was 34 years of age with no previous convictions.
"The present offending appears to have been an aberration from your normal conduct."
He also accepted that Anchondo was genuinely remorseful.
Because Anchondo pleaded guilty to the charges, 25 percent was taken off his sentence to arrive at 3 years and 8 months.
By Eva Corlett
Canadian far-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux think New Zealand needs to have an open discussion about its future and past when it comes to Māori rights and the Treaty of Waitangi.
The pair spoke to 1 NEWS in an interview after their event was cancelled at the Powerstation due to, what venue owner Peter Campbell stated, possible protests disrupting the area.
Southern spoke at length on her views about multiculturalism and how it effects New Zealand.
"Biculturalism and multiculturalism quite frankly don't work, there will always be one culture that fights for dominance and they will be the one who decides the laws and what the future of the nation becomes.
"We are here to ask those questions, is that fair, I don't know, but we want the ability to have that conversation.
"A lot of people enjoy what New Zealand culture has become today, if another culture came to dominance would they change it, the answer is most likely yes and that's a discussion you need to have.
"Right now it looks like that discussion is censored by calling it hate speech," she told 1 NEWS.
When asked if he thought the Treaty of Waitangi should be scrapped, Molyneux said: "I think that everybody should be free to pursue their own happiness, their own property and own opportunities in a free market."
"I do not believe in collective moral guilt, I do not believe in the inheritance of the original sin of other people from 100 years ago.
"I wish to be judged morally as an individual, not by my skin colour, not by what my ancestors may or may not have done in this continent or some other continent and so everyone should be free, freedom is the solution for everyone," he said.
The pair are known for their extreme and polarising views on topics such as feminism, gender, immigration and Islam and were banned by Auckland Council from speaking at venues it owns earlier this month.
Hundreds of protesters gathered in Auckland's Aotea Square over the pair's (now cancelled) speaking event.
Social media has been awash with discussion of the Canadian's visit, including TV personality Te Hamua Nikora who said the pair were against multiculturalism, unlike Aotearoa.
A commenter on a 1 NEWS Facebook post about the venue cancellation today wrote: "I would say these two clowns are pretty damn clever. How to travel the world for free by hosting dumb *** conferences, charge exorbitant entry fees that even dumber *** people pay for?? For what??"