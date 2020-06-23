TODAY |

'Just magic' - Rainy day delight as orca hunt stingray at Northland marina

Breanna Barraclough, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

A soggy day became a "magic" experience for a family who watched an orca pod dive and hunt stingray right below their feet at a Northland marina.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A family standing on a pontoon captured the incredible up-close encounter. Source: Supplied

Multiple orca visited the Marsden Cove Marina during the weekend, to the delight of onlookers.

Funky Monkey, Pumpkin and Pickle were all part of the hunting pack, according to an Orca Research Trust member at the marina.

Meanwhile, Rob van Gelder's family headed down after getting a tip-off from the trust.

After watching the orca play for a time, their behaviour suddenly shifted as they saw a stingray.

"The stingray hid just underneath the pontoon and that's when they started to come over and really have a go," Mr van Gelder told 1 NEWS.

The family were standing on the pontoon when the orca came close.

Mr van Gelder says the orca didn't seem to be distressed by the humans' closeness, only intent on the hunt.

"They got super close, it was just magic to have them so close," he says.

"We feel privileged and very lucky."

It's only the second time Mr van Gelder can recall that orca have come right into the marina.

"They came in here probably 10 years ago, a different pod apparently," he says.

Anyone who encounters orca in New Zealand's waters is asked to report it to the Orca Research Trust as soon as they can, by calling 0800 SEE ORCA.

"We... would rather receive 10 calls about the same sighting than not hear about the orca at all," the charity says on its website.

Marsden Cove Marina is also a popular resting spot for Owha the leopard seal, a usually Antarctic marine mammal who's visited New Zealand regularly since at least 2015.

New Zealand
Northland
Animals
Environment
Breanna Barraclough
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:19
Two new Covid-19 cases at quarantine facilities in New Zealand
2
Police arrest all of Mongols MC gang's senior leaders, seize bomb, drugs and AK-47s in Bay of Plenty raids
3
Tale of homeless man sneaking into managed isolation hotel may be 'urban myth' - Dr Bloomfield
4
Health expert calls for New Zealand to change the way new Covid-19 cases are reported
5
Opinion: Ten dead giveaways that Labour in 2020 will never be transformational
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:55

South Auckland Pasifika men refuse to let Covid-19 lockdown stop their health and fitness goals
00:25

Watch: Person smashes through van windscreen after dramatic South Auckland crash
08:32

Defence lawyers concerned bill to protect victims of sexual assault could lead to unfair trials

Auckland family feels 'betrayed' after insurance switch leaves them short $100k