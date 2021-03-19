'Just like TV' — Mount Maunganui residents detail police pursuit as manhunt continues

Some Mount Maunganui residents last night didn’t get much sleep, as police continue searching for a man accused of evading and then firing a shot at them.

Western Bay of Plenty Area Commander Inspector Clifford Paxton said police are searching for 31-year-old Aren Curtis. He has warrants for his arrest after not appearing in court.

When Curtis didn’t stop for police overnight, his car was later spiked on Seaspray Drive. police said. He then allegedly got out of the car and was pursued on foot by police. It was during this pursuit that he allegedly fired a shot in officers' direction, Paxton said.

Tony, who lives around the Seaspray Drive area and asked that his surname not be used, told 1 NEWS he heard “a lot of sirens and later a helicopter”.

“It was all just like TV happening nearly in my street.”

He said he didn’t hear a gunshot, but the commotion was “enough to keep me awake and interested”.

He said the neighbourhood is usually peaceful.

Josh, who also lives in the area, said he was awoken by noise of the police chase early in the day.

He then heard “couple big bangs and a bit of a crash” and “could hear [police] chasing someone around”.

“My son couldn’t sleep through it … He’s a little bit oblivious to it all, but I think some of the kids here have seen what’s happening.”

He wasn’t sure whether the bang he heard was a shot or not.

“Sounds like they might’ve been a shot … It might have been [the fleeing driver's] tyres going as well.”