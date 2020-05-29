Just hours to go: NZ's Covid-19 social gathering limit increases to 100 at midday

New Zealand’s social gathering limit lifts to 100 at midday today, after the Government announced a change to the Level 2 limit earlier this week.

Weddings, funerals, church services and community sports are among the gatherings that will now be able to take place with 100 people.

Bars and restaurants can now take group bookings of up to 100.

However, there are some restrictions. All gatherings are required to ensure their guests can be seated, dance floors remain out of bounds and vendors and organisers are asked to keep public health advice in mind.

Gathering limit extended to 100 from noon on Friday, Jacinda Ardern announces

The Prime Minister announced the change on Monday, saying she wanted “to get our economy moving quickly without losing the gains".

Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the pairing of New Zealand's low case numbers and the outcome of the lockdown "have paid huge dividends" in getting the country to this point.

Jacinda Ardern said if New Zealand continued having a low number of coronavirus cases in Level 2 then New Zealand would be at a "position to move from that point".

Ms Ardern also said Cabinet wants to move to Alert Level 1 as soon as it is safe to do so and will be making a decision on June 8.

