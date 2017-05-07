'I just had tears' – Piha café worker shocked to find the popular takeaway shop up in smoke

Police are continuing to investigate a spate of suspicious fires across Piha, with one blaze ripping through the well-known beachfront takeaway shop Adey's Place.

Employee Kaya Prebble, told 1 NEWS she felt "really sick, I just had tears," after hearing the fire had destroyed the much loved takeaway.

The owners of the shop have been out of the country and weren't due back until this evening.

"And this is what he is coming home to, after finally getting the holiday he really deserved," said Ms Prebble.

Tens of thousands of people go through the takeaway shop every year, and being next to the surf living saving club it is at the heart of the tight knit community.

Ms Prebble said "We are like a family out here, you know everybody, you look out for everybody".

It is the latest of several fires that has hit Piha in recent weeks and locals say they are "on edge".

The Fire Service says all three fire sites - one near the Tasman Lookout and one at The Gap, as well as the Adey's Place cafe - are all now under control, and hot spots are being dampened down.

Detective Inspector John Sutton said they are treating the fires as unexplained.

"We are aware that there have been a number of reports of suspicious fires in the area this week and are focused on apprehending those responsible," Mr Sutton said.



"Police will be increasing patrols in the Piha area throughout today and overnight.

"Arson is a serious crime and there is potential for an innocent member of the public to be seriously harmed if this continues."