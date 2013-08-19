 

'Just go and do it' - MP Nikki Kaye encourages younger women to get mammograms

National MP Nikki Kaye is recommending younger women get a mammogram, saying at 36 it was a fluke she found a lump in her breast as she had not started getting mammograms.

Ms Kaye was diagnosed with breast cancer in September and her portfolios have been reassigned while she undergoes treatment.

Breast cancer screening programmes are available for women from 45 to 69, and speaking on Newstalk ZB this morning, Ms Kaye said women should go through the programmes.

Nikki Kaye talks to One News on the steps of parliament.

Source: 1 NEWS

"I have met a number of women as well who've put it off, or you find a reason not to do it. But just go and do it because it can happen and move really quickly," she said.

She recommended even younger women get a mammogram, saying breast cancer can be more aggressive in younger woman.

And if they felt anything unusual the should go to their GP and get referred right away.

"Don't muck around," she said.

"In the scheme of things it can be the difference between saving your life and you've just got to go and do it. It takes a couple of minutes."

Ms Kaye said the diagnosis was still "raw", but a new outlook on life was a positive result of finding out she was ill.

"Now I just don't worry about the little things I used to worry about.

"I just think 'frick, I'm alive, it's sunny'. I hope that's a permanent new state of mind."

Ms Kaye is planning her return to Parliament, but getting well is her number one priority.

Former Internet Party leader Laila Harre who was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, also encouraged women to get checked regularly.

Former Internet Party leader Laila Harre who was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, also encouraged women to get checked regularly.
Source: 1 NEWS

