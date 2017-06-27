 

'I just find it revolting' - Corrections Minister condemns prison wedding of murderer and rapist Liam Reid to disgraced lawyer

Corrections Minister Louise Upston has said she finds the marriage of disgraced former lawyer Davina Murray and convicted rapist and murderer Liam Reed "appalling" and "revolting." 

Davina Murray will tie the knot with Liam Reid, who raped and killed deaf woman Emma Agnew in 2007.
Speaking to reporters at parliament today Ms Upston says she didn't know about the wedding beforehand and says "unfortunately it's not illegal to get married in this country." 

The Minister also says she doesn't know how Murray is allowed to visit as she was convicted of smuggling an iPhone, cigarettes and a lighter to Reid while working on his case. 

Ms Upston says there "needs to be a greater level of rigour around the consideration of who gets to visit...I'm keen to look into lifetime bans for people who take contraband into prison.'

Reid is serving a 23-year sentence for raping and killing deaf woman Emma Agnew in Christchurch in 2007 and the rape and attempted murder of a student nine days later.

They have been married at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo.

