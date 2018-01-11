'It just feels like the old days' says WWII veteran set to become NZ's oldest pilot at 93

One of New Zealand's last remaining World War Two veterans is now set to become the country's oldest pilot.

1 NEWS caught up with Bryan Cox just days before his ninety-third birthday and a matter of weeks away from renewing his license.

The former fighter pilot hasn't flown a plane in 24 years but he recently decided it was time to get back in the cockpit.

"I must admit that I've frequently sort of dreamt of flying," he said.

Flying instructor James Churchward was sceptical when he first spoke to Mr Cox.

"He was saying he wanted to come and renew his license. He was 92, 93 years. I was thinking to myself, like, crikey is he even going to be able to get into the plane.

"And he puts me to shame. He jumps in, he's as flexible as a 25-year-old."

That's unsurprising, given much of Mr Cox's life has been filled with sky-high adventures.

"Well I've spent two-and-a-half years off the planet, put it that way."

A good portion of those hours were logged during WWII.

Once the wheels get off the ground, it just feels like the old days"

Pilot Bryan Cox

Home safely from the war, Mr Cox, who is, by the way, afraid of heights, started a flying school.

And he's still got a few tips to share.

"Join the air force and get free flying. That's what I did," he said with a chuckle.

But now the teacher has become the student and he's just weeks away from renewing his license.

"Once the wheels get off the ground, it just feels like the old days."

At 93, he won't be allowed to do any aerobatics, which he is slightly miffed about, but he will have one heck of legacy.

"When I look at my 12 log books, it's quite unbelievable to see how many people that I have flown with," he said.