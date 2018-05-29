 

'I just don't want to live like this' - Canterbury farmer 'not convinced' by Government's M. bovis plan

A Canterbury farmer says he wants someone from the Government to come out and talk to him as he prepares to lose another 900 cows in the Mycoplasma bovis cull.

1 NEWS visited a Canterbury farmer hugely affected by the cattle cull, announced by the government yesterday.
Source: 1 NEWS

A massive 150,000 cows will be culled as the Government pushes ahead with eradication attempts. For farmers the reality is still sinking in.

"After yesterday they're gone," Canterbury farmer Frank Peters told 1 NEWS as he stood amongst his soon to be culled livestock.

Mr Peters says he isn't convinced with the Government's Mycoplasma bovis plan.

"I'm not convinced. I feel uncomfortable and I just don't want to live like this, please just come out and talk to me," he said.

He might get his wish as the Government today added more manpower to tackle the outbreak with 50 more staff put in the field to help with a new command centre in Cambridge.

Mr Peters claims compensation could top around five-million dollars, including losses for more than a million tonnes of feed.

All eyes will now be on further testing in the spring which will reveal if the cull has actually worked.

