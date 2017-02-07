'I just don't think we want a parliament full of 20 and 30 year olds' - political commentator on fresher-faced Green Party

New Zealand has a problem with youth engagement in politics and young people in government won't change that, says a political commentator.

Bryce Edwards says the Green Party's fresh-face approach to MPs will not increase young voter turnout.

"We're used to having a younger parliament these days, traditionally older politicians were the norm, you'd have people coming into parliament in their 50's, 60's, whereas these days there's a trend to have younger people coming in, in their 20s, 30s, the Green Party exemplifies this," Mr Edwards told TVNZ's Breakfast programme this morning.

He says the Green Party's approach suggests a "hope they will resonate more with their target market".

But targeting youth isn't proving to work because there is still a problem with youth engagement and voter turnout, despite younger MPs.

"I just don't know if we want a parliament just full of 20 and 30-year-olds," he said.

The government needs diversity and New Zealand doesn't want career politicians, Mr Edwards said.

Whereas the Labour Party's move to bring back more experienced politicians like Willie Jackson and Shane Jones is a shock, but also helpful for the party in the long term.