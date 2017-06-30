'It just doesn't make economic or environmental sense' - West Auckland suburb ditches plastic bags for good

This weekend sees the end of plastic bags in the west Auckland suburb of Titirangi, after a community-led initiative paved the way for the removal of the single-use bags.

Michele Powles of Love Titirangi said they "want people to see this is something they can do easily, something they can enjoy and be a part of".

"When you think of the huge environmental cost of the production of these bags and the shipping of them... It just doesn't make economic or environmental sense."

Karen Swainson, also from Love Titirangi, said each plastic bag is used for an average of 12 minutes and lasts for hundreds of years.

In the run up to Rid Titirangi of Plastic Bags was helped by six schools making bags and decorations for the launch day on Sunday, and volunteers creating over 1,000 reusable bags for locals and retailers.