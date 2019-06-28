TODAY |

'Just come home' - sister of NZ man missing in Sydney makes emotional plea

The sister of a New Zealander who has been missing for more than 10 days in Sydney has made an emotional plea for him to come home.

New South Wales police say Andrew Olphert, 35, and father of an eight-month old baby boy, was last seen at his home on Darwin Avenue in the suburb of Little Bay on June 17.

His family contacted police when he failed to return home that day and police now hold concerns for his welfare.

Yesterday, a team of specialist police as well as the dog squad started searching bushland areas for him.

Lucy Olphert says it’s been almost two weeks since anyone has heard from her brother, who has lived in Sydney for the past 10 years.

Their mother is currently in Sydney and Ms Olphert says the toll on her is starting to get heavy.

“It’s a situation that no parent can ever imagine being in. It breaks my heart to see mum over there battling.

"She’s incredibly strong but it’s in its second week now and it’s starting to take a toll on her," she says.

Ms Olphert says police are doing everything they can but with such little information to go off says it’s "frustrating".

"He hasn’t used his phone, his cards, he hasn’t contacted anyone that we are aware of," she says.

Ms Olphert made an emotional plea for her brother to come home.

"Andrew, if you’re out there, just come home, your family loves you, your mum is missing you like crazy. Your brother is missing you like crazy, your sister is missing you. It doesn’t matter what’s happened in your life, we love you and we just want you home."


Lucy Olphert says the family just wants Andrew to come home. Source: 1 NEWS
