'Just absolutely ridiculous' - families in isolated valley near Kaikōura still waiting for bridge repair, 18 months on

Families say they are living in isolation in the Clarence Valley, north of Kaikōura, after the bridge to their homes was destroyed in the November 14 quake.

Nearly 18 months later, the bridges still have not been replaced and the only way in or out involves crossing a dangerous stream.

Poor weather this week has once again prevented resident Gavin Clark from returning home.

"This is the biggest rain we've had in a wee while and now. This will take another two days to go down and it'll be another two days until we can actually get back in again," Mr Clark told 1 NEWS.

Crossing the Wharekiri Stream is still the only option for six families, after the Glen Alton bridge over the Clarence River was destroyed in the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake.

"I've lost one truck already," he said.

"One of my neighbours very nearly got caught here the other day."

While residents are still hoping for a temporary bridge to be installed, the Kaikōura council has not been able to find an affordable option.

"The earthquake's caused some significant and complex issues up in the valley with the change of the river course," explained rebuild director Will Doughty.

"It would be fantastic to just be able to get the army in and roll out a bailey bridge, but the complexities that we're finding is, you actually have to almost go to the same level of engineering and design because of the ground conditions, as for a permanent solution."

The council is now focusing on a long term plan, with a business case due in October.

But some residents argue there are still valid options on the table which should be explored, including putting a bailey bridge downstream of where the Glen Alton was.

"We definitely need a bridge of some sort so we don't have to put up with this," Mr Clark said.



"This is just absolutely ridiculous."

The council said it will revisit temporary options once it finalises its current plan and is committed to maintaining access across the Wharekiri Stream.

However, Mr Clark is wary of what may happen if a solution is not found soon.