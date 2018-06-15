 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Just absolutely ridiculous' - families in isolated valley near Kaikōura still waiting for bridge repair, 18 months on

share

Kaitlin Ruddock 

1 NEWS Reporter

Families say they are living in isolation in the Clarence Valley, north of Kaikōura, after the bridge to their homes was destroyed in the November 14 quake.

The only way in and out of the Clarence Valley involves crossing a dangerous stream.
Source: 1 NEWS

Nearly 18 months later, the bridges still have not been replaced and the only way in or out involves crossing a dangerous stream.

Families say they are living in isolation in the Clarence Valley, north of Kaikōura, after the bridge to their homes were destroyed in the November 14 quake.

Source: 1 NEWS

Poor weather this week has once again prevented resident Gavin Clark from returning home.

"This is the biggest rain we've had in a wee while and now. This will take another two days to go down and it'll be another two days until we can actually get back in again," Mr Clark told 1 NEWS.

Crossing the Wharekiri Stream is still the only option for six families, after the Glen Alton bridge over the Clarence River was destroyed in the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake.

"I've lost one truck already," he said.

"One of my neighbours very nearly got caught here the other day."

The only way in and out of Clarence Valley involves crossing a dangerous stream.

Source: 1 NEWS

While residents are still hoping for a temporary bridge to be installed, the Kaikōura council has not been able to find an affordable option.

"The earthquake's caused some significant and complex issues up in the valley with the change of the river course," explained rebuild director Will Doughty.

"It would be fantastic to just be able to get the army in and roll out a bailey bridge, but the complexities that we're finding is, you actually have to almost go to the same level of engineering and design because of the ground conditions, as for a permanent solution."

The council is now focusing on a long term plan, with a business case due in October.

But some residents argue there are still valid options on the table which should be explored, including putting a bailey bridge downstream of where the Glen Alton was.

"We definitely need a bridge of some sort so we don't have to put up with this," Mr Clark said.

"This is just absolutely ridiculous."

The council said it will revisit temporary options once it finalises its current plan and is committed to maintaining access across the Wharekiri Stream.

However, Mr Clark is wary of what may happen if a solution is not found soon.

"We have two diabetics up here. I'm lucky I'm only Type B, but my neighbour is Type 1.

"If we have an emergency, I don't know how the ambulance would ever get in here."

Related

Natural Disasters

Kaitlin Ruddock

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

2
Police car generic.

Police at the scene after woman shot at Tauranga address

01:25
3
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


4

Minimum wage being raised for public servants

5
Simon Mannering in action during the New Zealand Warriors' NRL match against the North Queensland Cowboys NRL Rugby League Telstra Premiership game played at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on April 7th 2018. Copyright photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Cowboys cut into Warriors lead just before halftime

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.

00:53
The Prime Minister's final week before going on maternity leave has been anything but smooth.

Watch: 'It hasn't been a good week for the Government' – 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch on tough few days for Jacinda Ardern

Ms Ardern is due to give birth on Sunday, but her final week of work hasn't gone smoothly.


03:22
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era

Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu will represent her country at age-grade international sevens later this year.


'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 