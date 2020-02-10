Jury trials at Auckland High Court suspended until Monday

Jury trials at the Auckland High Court and two district courts have been suspended until next Monday after Auckland moved to Alert Level 3 restrictions yesterday.

Auckland High Court (file). Source: istock.com

The District Courts in Auckland and Manukau have also been suspended until August 17.



The restrictions are expected to remain in place until at least midnight Friday. The rest of the country is now under Alert Level 2 restrictions.

Jurors in Auckland will be contacted by registries over their attendance for the week beginning August 17, Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann said last night in a statement.

Meanwhile, jury trials in courts outside of the Auckland region will resume from today.

It comes after it was announced in a press conference late Tuesday that four people in the community had contracted Covid-19.

Jury trials outside Auckland were suspended on Wednesday, August 12, to carry out checks ensuring they could proceed in accordance with physical distancing and best practice hygiene measures, Justice Winkelmann said.