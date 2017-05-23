Jury to start considering verdict in trial of two accused of importing horse head full of cocaine

The judge in the jury trial of two men allegedly caught with the largest amount of cocaine ever intercepted in New Zealand will begin summing up at the High Court in Auckland today.

Ronald Cook Senior, 56, and 44-year-old Augustin Suarez-Juarez of Mexico were arrested last July after Customs made the bust, finding 35 kilograms of the A-class drug inside a glittering horse sculpture that arrived by plane.

The diamante horse head was sent to New Zealand from Mexico and intercepted at Auckland International airport.

The pair have been charged with importing a class A drug and possession for supply of a class A drug. Both men deny the charges.