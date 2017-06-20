Jury selected as Kim Richmond's partner goes on trial for mum-of-three's murder

A jury has been selected for the murder trial of Cory Scott Jefferies, accused in the disappearance of his partner Kim Richmond in July 2016.

Cory Scott Jefferies Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Jefferies, Ms Richmond's partner of 26 years with whom she had three children, has been charged with her murder.

In the Hamilton High Court today, seven women and five men were selected to be on the jury.

They have since been excused for the day due to legal arguments.

Ms Richmond was last seen at her Arohena home, near Te Awamutu, on July 31, 2016.

Her body was discovered, nearly one year later, in Lake Arapuni following a second search near a popular boat ramp.

Source: 1 NEWS

Her body was found in her Ford Ranger in six metres of water.

There had been no reported sightings of Ms Richmond before the incident.

Tyre marks left on her driveway suggested she had travelled south and her bank cards were found several months later near Rangipo in the central North Island.

Mr Jefferies appeared in the Hamilton District Court on the day of Ms Richmond’s funeral.



He pleaded not guilty to the charge.