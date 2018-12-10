TODAY |

Jury selected for Grace Millane murder trial

A jury of seven women and five men has been empanelled in the Grace Millane murder trial at the High Court in Auckland today.

Ms Millane, a British backpacker, was reported missing from central Auckland on the eve her 22nd birthday in December last year.

Her body was found in dense bush in Auckland's Waitakere Ranges just days after she went missing.

The accused man, 27, who has name suppression, has pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution will open its case on Wednesday, and the trial is meant to last five weeks.

