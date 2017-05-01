 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Jury retires to decide whether Auckland daycare worker assaulted nine children in her care

share

Will Hine 

1 NEWS Reporter

A jury has retired to consider whether a daycare teacher assaulted nine children in her care.

It's alleged Lynn Abraham smacked some children and forced food into the mouths of others.

Source: 1 NEWS

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, accused of smacking and force-feeding children.

It's also alleged the 59-year-old put sellotape on one child's mouth and washed another child's mouth out with soap.

She admits "possibly" smacking some children on their hands but denies using any greater force.

Five parents have given evidence on behalf of the defence, vouching for the quality of the care provided by Abraham.

But three former colleagues have described otherwise, telling jurors of incidents of assault at the daycare centre.

The trial began on Monday and was set down for five days.

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Will Hine

Crime and Justice

Auckland

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'
01:06
Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Auckland daycare teacher admits 'possibly' smacking hands, court hears

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Former Kiwis star Shaun Kenny-Dowall charged with drug possession after nightclub cocaine bust

01:07
2
The US family were asked to leave the flight last week after refusing to give up their son’s seat.

Video: Family with two-year-old son kicked off Delta Airlines flight after booking row

00:29
3
Anderson showed his versatility in the field dismissing Gujarat's batsman Dinesh Karthik.

Watch: 'Beautiful catch!' Corey Anderson soars through the air to take outstanding catch for Delhi

02:24
4
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

00:22
5
Joseph Tua arrived in Samoa a week ago and failed to return from a day trip.

Family of New Zealand man missing in Samoa appeal for help to find him

02:24
The NZTA says the country’s new roading infrastructure can handle vehicles driving faster.

Improved New Zealand roads will cope with pressure of 110km/h speed limit - NZTA

"It's a whole new set of engineering and we believe it's time to increase the speed."

01:58
Buckingham Palace says the move is not related to any health issue, the duke will retire in August.

Watch: Prince Philip jokes about why he's stepping down from public engagements: 'Well I can't stand up for much longer'

The royal looked relaxed as he attended a reception for members of the Order of Merit this morning.


16:17
The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

Exclusive with Lorde: Superstar opens up on NZ, her new album and 'being as true to myself as I can because I know I'm quite strange'

The star is back home in Auckland and today sat down with Seven Sharp's Toni Street.

01:55
Kiwis are being advised to think twice this winter before shelling out for pricey over-the-counter cold and flu remedies.

Got the sniffles or a cough? Why you might be wasting your money on many cold and flu remedies

Kiwis are being advised to think twice before shelling out for over-the-counter remedies.

Wellington

Wellington named world's most liveable city in global survey

The capital has beaten stiff international competition to emerge on top.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ