Jury retires to decide whether Auckland daycare worker assaulted nine children in her care

A jury has retired to consider whether a daycare teacher assaulted nine children in her care.

Source: 1 NEWS

Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, accused of smacking and force-feeding children.

It's also alleged the 59-year-old put sellotape on one child's mouth and washed another child's mouth out with soap.

She admits "possibly" smacking some children on their hands but denies using any greater force.

Five parents have given evidence on behalf of the defence, vouching for the quality of the care provided by Abraham.

But three former colleagues have described otherwise, telling jurors of incidents of assault at the daycare centre.