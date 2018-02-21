Jury retires to consider verdict in trial of woman accused of assisting friend's suicide

The jury deciding whether a woman is guilty of assisting suicide has retired to consider its verdict at the High Court in Wellington.

Susan Austen is accused of importing the drug, pentobarbitone, and giving it to her friend, Annemarie Treadwell, knowing she would commit suicide.

Mrs Treadwell died at Wellington's Rita Angus retirement village from pentobarbitone toxicity on June 7, 2016.

Ms Austen has pleaded not guilty to aiding suicide and to three charges of importing a class C drug.

Pentobarbitone suppresses the nervous system and in New Zealand it can only be imported for vets to euthanise pets.

The court heard that Mrs Treadwell was not terminally ill but suffered from chronic pain, arthritis and depression. She was a supporter of the groups, Exit International and End of Life Choice.