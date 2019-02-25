TODAY |

Jury retires to consider verdict in trial of former top Northland cop accused of sexual assault

Paul Hobbs
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Paul Hobbs
Crime and Justice

The jury in the trial of a top Northland police officer accused sexually assaulting two women has retired to consider its verdict.

Earlier today in the High Court at Auckland, Justice Sarah Katz summed up the case against former Northland inspector Kevin Burke.

Burke is facing a total of four charges, including two of sexual violation and two of indecent assault.

There are two female complainants who independently say they first met Burke in 2002, when Burke was based at the Orewa Police station.

The incidents allegedly occurred between 2002 and 2003. 

Justice Katz told the jury how Burke described the relationship with the first complainant as consensual, while he denies ever having any sexual or inappropriate relationship with the second woman.

Justice Katz says consent and credibility will be key issues the jury must weigh up when considering its verdicts.

Kevin Burke denies allegations that he sexually assaulted two women. Source: 1 NEWS
