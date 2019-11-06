TODAY |

Jury in Grace Millane trial shown CCTV of British backpacker's final hours alive, accused going through her handbag at bar

Paul Hobbs
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
Paul Hobbs

A High Court jury has seen CCTV footage of the Tinder date between British backpacker Grace Millane and the man accused of her murder.

They met early evening on December 1 last year at SkyCity and embarked on a night of drinking at a number of central city establishments.

Ms Millane's parents were in court to see her last movements alive caught on camera.

Cameras at a bar called The Bluestone Room show Ms Millane and the defendant kissing and cuddling and obviously getting along well together.

At one point when she goes to the toilets the defendant is seen going through her handbag, putting it back on her seat before she returns.

They spend a little more than an hour there before making their way over the road to the CityLife Hotel where the defendant was renting a room.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The jury heard detail about the final hours of the young visitor’s life. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Millane is last seen alive leaving the lift at CityLife at 9.41pm, heading towards the defendant's room about four hours after they first met.

The Crown says she was strangled to death some hours later in that room.

The defence team argue her death was an accident after he applied pressure to her neck during rough sex with her consent and encouragement.

Her body was discovered in a suitcase buried in bush in the Waitakere Ranges eight days later.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A jury has been selected and the accused man has pleaded not guilty to murdering the British woman. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
Paul Hobbs
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The Late Show's Stephen Colbert's New Zealand trip cost taxpayers $104,000
2
Benefits need to increase, but 'it's not happening right now' - Green Party co-leader
3
Toronto Wolfpack not content with just Sonny Bill Williams as they eye Valentine Holmes, Manu Tuilagi
4
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
5
Crash sees several tonnes of rocks spill onto Auckland motorway
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:20

Body of second climber recovered after tragedy on The Remarkables

07:48

Getting unemployed into work 'totally doable' says National, as Government hands out millions in hardship grants
04:43

Jury in Grace Millane murder trial to watch CCTV footage of pair on Tinder date
03:52

'For New Zealand it's huge' - methane satellite will further develop NZ's space industry, expert says