Jury in Grace Millane trial shown CCTV of British backpacker's final hours alive, accused going through her handbag at bar

A High Court jury has seen CCTV footage of the Tinder date between British backpacker Grace Millane and the man accused of her murder.

They met early evening on December 1 last year at SkyCity and embarked on a night of drinking at a number of central city establishments.

Ms Millane's parents were in court to see her last movements alive caught on camera.

Cameras at a bar called The Bluestone Room show Ms Millane and the defendant kissing and cuddling and obviously getting along well together.

At one point when she goes to the toilets the defendant is seen going through her handbag, putting it back on her seat before she returns.

They spend a little more than an hour there before making their way over the road to the CityLife Hotel where the defendant was renting a room.

Ms Millane is last seen alive leaving the lift at CityLife at 9.41pm, heading towards the defendant's room about four hours after they first met.

The Crown says she was strangled to death some hours later in that room.

The defence team argue her death was an accident after he applied pressure to her neck during rough sex with her consent and encouragement.