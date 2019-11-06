Jury in Grace Millane murder trial to watch CCTV footage of pair on Tinder date

By Anneke Smith of rnz.co.nz

Warning: This story contains graphic details that may be distressing to some readers.

The jury in the trial of the man accused of murdering Grace Millane will today watch CCTV footage of the pair on a Tinder date.

The 27-year-old, who has name suppression, is charged with murdering Ms Millane on the night of 1 December last year.

The Crown's case at the High Court in Auckland is that the man strangled Ms Millane before putting her body in a suitcase and going on another Tinder date. The defence team argue her death was an accident after he applied pressure to her neck during rough sex with her consent and encouragement.

Yesterday, the jury heard the accused watched pornography and took explicit photos of the young woman in the early hours of the morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The pair had met just a few hours earlier on the eve of Ms Millane's 22nd birthday after matching on the dating app Tinder.

They entered the defendant's CityLife apartment about 9.40pm and Ms Millane's body was carried out in a suitcase the following day.

A detective yesterday described finding the suitcase buried in a shallow grave in native bush in the Waitākere Ranges about a week later.

Crown prosecutor Robin McCoubrey told the jury yesterday that CCTV footage showed the pair enjoying their date at various venues in Auckland CBD. The jury is expected to watch that footage today.

Ms Millane's father David - who along with her mother Gillian has travelled to the trial from the UK - also spoke as the first witness yesterday, describing her life.

The British backpacker was travelling through New Zealand on a worldwide year-long OE after graduating from university in the United Kingdom.

Trial judge Justice Moore has told the jury they are to put aside feelings of sympathy or prejudice in deciding the facts of the case.

The Crown is expected to call 36 witnesses for its case, led by Solicitor for Auckland Brian Dickey over the coming month. Robin McCoubrey, Brian Dickey and Litia Tuiburelevu of Meredith Connell are also acting for the Crown.

Ms Millane's parents David and Gillian have flown to the trial from the United Kingdom.

The accused is represented by Auckland defence lawyers Ian Brookie, Ron Mansfield and Claire Farquhar.