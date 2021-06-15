Jury to hear closing arguments in Arthur Allan Thomas trial

The jury will hear closing arguments today in the historical sexual abuse trial of Arthur Allan Thomas. The trial is now in its seventh day at the Manukau District Court.

The Crown contends Thomas was an offender and also encouraged another man to participate in sexual activity with the two female complainants.

The complainants, their husbands and the man who claims he was encouraged to participate in sexual activity were among those who’ve given evidence for the Crown.

Thomas is now 83 years old and denies the charges which were laid after the complainants went to police in 2019.

He is facing four charges of sexual assault and one of rape.

During the course of the trial, the Defence has maintained that this case stems from a dispute about money.

Defence lawyer Marie Dyhrberg has produced a letter in evidence showing some time after the alleged offending.

Thomas’s lawyers raised the issue of extortion with the complainants and encouraged them to seek legal advice.

The complainants have denied they wanted money from Thomas.