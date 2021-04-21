Jury finishes deliberating in trial of ex-cop over George Floyd's death; verdict expected this morning

The jury has reached a verdict at the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. The verdict is expected to be read at about 8.30am New Zealand time.

1 NEWS will be livestreaming the verdict on its website.

Source: 1 NEWS

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the US.

The jury deliberated over parts of two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

The jury at former Officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial in George Floyd's death deliberated for a second day today in a city skittish over the outcome as President Joe Biden weighed in by saying he believes the case is “overwhelming".

The racially diverse jury — anonymous and sequestered from the outside world — resumed deliberations as lawmakers and fellow citizens alike delivered their own opinions about the combustible case that triggered protests, scattered violence and a reckoning over racism in the US.

“It shouldn’t be really even questioned whether there will be an acquittal or a verdict that doesn’t meet the scale of the crime that was committed,” Representative Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, said in Brooklyn Center, a suburb just outside Minneapolis. The congresswoman said the Chauvin case looks open-and-shut.



Guilty verdicts could mark a turning point in the fight for racial equality, she said.

“We are holding on to one another for support. Hopefully this verdict will come soon and the community will start the process of healing,” Omar said.

In Washington, the president said that he had spoken to Floyd’s family on Monday and “can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they’re feeling.”

“They’re a good family and they’re calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is,” Biden said. “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. I think it’s overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn’t say that unless the jury was sequestered now.”

The president has repeatedly denounced Floyd’s death but previously stopped short of commenting on the trial itself.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd last May when the white officer knelt on or near the 46-year-old Black man's neck for 9 1/2 minutes.

The defence contended that the now-fired white officer acted reasonably and that a heart condition and illegal drug use led to Floyd's death.

The jury of six white people and six people who are Black or multiracial spent just a few hours on their task yesterday after the day was mostly consumed by closing arguments. They will remain sequestered until verdicts are reached.