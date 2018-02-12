Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

A jury has found Sainey Marong, the man accused of strangling to death Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton in 2016, guilty of murder.

They handed down their verdict in the High Court at Christchurch after just 50 minutes of deliberation.

The family of Ms Duckmanton were in tears and shouted "yes, thankyou, thankyou" as the verdict was read out.

Marong will be sentenced in the Christchurch High court on April 20.



The trial

The 20-year-old Christchurch prostitute's body was found burning on the side of the road in Rakaia, in May 2016.

Murder accused, 33-year-old Marong admitted strangling her, as he gave evidence in his own defence, however he claims he was insane at the time.

The Crown's case included evidence that Marong murdered Ms Duckmanton to "fulfil his sexual fantasy" of killing a sex worker and had googled whether fire would destroy DNA.

In summing up earlier today, Justice Cameron Mander told the jury: "The internet searches are evidence on which the Crown relies that Mr Marong was planning on the murder of a sex worker."

However Justice Mander says Marong's evidence in his own defence stated: "He was mentally impaired when he assaulted Miss Duckmanton, he says he was insane.

"It's the defence case that the accused did not intend to kill her and therefore did not have murderous intent."

The jury needs to decide if the accused is guilty or not guilty of murder or manslaughter, and they then must consider whether it's been proven the accused was insane at the time of the killing.

Justice Mander has explained to the jury that if they decide Marong is not guilty by reason of insanity, he would decide his further treatment under the Mentally Impaired Person's Act.

"It would not be the case that Mr Marong is released on delivery of such a verdict."