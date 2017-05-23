Jury end second day of deliberations over fate of men accused of smuggling 35kg of cocaine into New Zealand

The jury in the trial of two men accused of smuggling cocaine into New Zealand in a diamante horse head have retired after a second day of deliberation.

The say they have reached a decision for one of the accused but are having trouble deciding the fate of the other.

Earlier, they returned to the High Court in Auckland seeking advice from the judge.

Justice Katz has said she will accept a majority verdict and sent the jury away to continue to deliberate.

The jury was reduced to eleven members yesterday after one member was discharged because of a bereavement.

Last July Customs found 35 kilograms of the A-class drug inside a glittering horse sculpture that arrived by plane.

Ronald Cook Senior, 56, and 44-year-old Augustin Suarez-Juarez of Mexico are on trial charged with possessing and supplying cocaine.