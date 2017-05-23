 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Jury end second day of deliberations over fate of men accused of smuggling 35kg of cocaine into New Zealand

share

Helen Castles 

1 NEWS Reporter

The jury in the trial of two men accused of smuggling cocaine into New Zealand in a diamante horse head have retired after a second day of deliberation.

Investigators used every trick in the book to track those allegedly behind the $14m drug haul.
Source: 1 NEWS

The say they have reached a decision for one of the accused but are having trouble deciding the fate of the other.

Earlier, they returned to the High Court in Auckland seeking advice from the judge.

Justice Katz has said she will accept a majority verdict and sent the jury away to continue to deliberate.

The jury was reduced to eleven members yesterday after one member was discharged because of a bereavement.

Last July Customs found 35 kilograms of the A-class drug inside a glittering horse sculpture that arrived by plane.

Ronald Cook Senior, 56, and 44-year-old Augustin Suarez-Juarez of Mexico are on trial charged with possessing and supplying cocaine.

The diamante horse head was sent to New Zealand from Mexico and intercepted at Auckland International Airport.

Related

Helen Castles

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
A witness drove past just after multiple gang members attacked each other with weapons on Lake Road.

Video: Aftermath of vicious Mongrel Mob vs Black Power fight in Rotorua

2
Lisa Harrison has been missing since last Friday.

Auckland woman, 19, missing since last Friday

00:48
3
The Prime Minister's memory was jogged when he checked his police statement.

Video: 'Todd Barclay told me had recordings of his staff' – Bill English tells media pack he knew about MP's secret taping of employees

01:28
4
The Prime Minister repeatedly said he couldn't remember where he had heard about the recording taking place.

Video: Bill English changes his story - releases police statement confirming Barclay told him of secret recordings (read the statement)

00:29
5
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.

01:57
Pack your wet-weather gear tomorrow, it’s about to get damp for the top of the North Island.

'The oomph from the storm system, that’s coming for us' - heavy rain and wind heading for Auckland

Pack your wet-weather gear tomorrow, it’s about to get damp for the top of the North Island.

00:48
The Prime Minister's memory was jogged when he checked his police statement.

Video: 'Todd Barclay told me had recordings of his staff' – Bill English tells media pack he knew about MP's secret taping of employees

He was asked if Mr Barclay should be kept on as an MP.

01:49
US President Donald Trump has offered his condolences to Otto Warmbier’s family.

US student freed from North Korea prison and sent back home dies

Warmbier's family confirmed the news for in statement released by Ohio hospital.

01:14
All the backstabbing and cut throat manoeuvres have proven too much for Shannon and she feels she can no longer play the way she intended.

Survivor NZ blog: Regrets, planting seeds, and the pendulum of power slowly shifting

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ