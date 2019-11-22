TODAY |

Man accused of killing Grace Millane found guilty of her murder

The man accused of killing British backpacker Grace M‎illane has been found guilty of her murder today.

The 27-year-old admitted burying Ms Millane's body in the Waitākere Ranges after she died in his CityLife apartment between December 1-2 last year.

He denied he intentionally caused her death, saying she died as a result of accidental asphyxiation arising from consensual BDSM.

His name remains suppressed by the court following today's verdict.

A jury of seven women and five men were empanelled for the case, which began on November 4, and they began deliberating on a verdict on Friday.

Members of the jury are crying after the guilty verdict was read out in court.

The man has been remanded in custody until his sentencing on February 21, 2020.


Both the Crown and the defence gave their closing argument yesterday, and a verdict could be possible today. Source: 1 NEWS
