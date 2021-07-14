Jurors deliberate into second day on whether Eli Epiha intended to kill Matthew Hunt's partner

The jury in the trial for the pair charged following the fatal shooting of a policeman in West Auckland in June last year, has returned to court seeking clarification on a number of issues, on its second day of deliberations.

Eli Epiha. Source: 1 NEWS

After hearing two weeks of evidence at the High Court in Auckland, the 12 jurors must decide if Eli Epiha, 25, who’s admitted murdering Constable Matthew Hunt, is guilty of attempting to murder his partner Constable David Goldfinch.

Natalie Bracken, 31, is also on trial for being an accessory after the fact of wounding with intent.

Among the issues the jury wanted addressing this morning was whether it can take it that there was murderous intent when Epiha shot at Constable Hunt.

Justice Geoffrey Venning told them that’s not an issue they need to decide, as he will rule on it when sentencing Epiha for Constable Hunt’s murder, as he’s already pleaded guilty.

Epiha pleaded guilty to that charge on the basis of recklessness.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The jury also asked the judge to clarify the meaning of recklessness, and whether "intent" can be "in the moment" rather than "pre-planned".

It began its second day of deliberations by re-watching two pieces of video evidence, the footage of the defendants leaving the scene and CCTV video of them arriving at a property in West Auckland.

It made the request to view the clips late yesterday, before retiring for the night.