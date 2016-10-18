 

Junior doctors set to strike for three days from Tuesday, hospitals make contingency plans

District Health Boards say they've been told by the junior doctors' union that its members will proceed with a planned three day strike on Tuesday.

Several thousand patients nationwide will be directly impacted by the NZ Resident Doctors' Association's decision to proceed with a 73-hour strike at 18 of the 20 DHBs next week.

The union, the Resident Doctors’ Association, will be reviewing its position over the weekend.

At this stage the strike over rosters and pay is set to go ahead from 7am on Tuesday until 8am on Friday, January 20.

The Junior Doctors' Union is still determined to get 12 day shifts down to 10, seven nights down to four and the DHBs are saying no.

It will be the second strike over the dispute which saw junior doctors walk out of public hospitals in October.

RNZ reports the association has accused the Waikato District Health Board of offering junior doctors up to $200 an hour extra to work during the strike.

The DHB said in a statement it rejected that, saying it had a statutory and moral obligation to provide clinical services.

If non-union doctors or others decided they were unable to support the strike and agreed to work, they would be paid, it said.

The DHB said rates varied and $200 an hour was "an outlier".

Hospitals are preparing for the strike by rescheduling some outpatient appointments and elective surgeries in order to prioritise essential and acute services.

Some of the striking doctors and supports gathered this morning as a strike began.
