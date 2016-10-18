 

Junior doctors to go on 73-hour strike in January

Resident doctors will hold a 73-hour strike next month as they campaign for changes to their employment agreement before it ends in February.

The Junior Doctors' Union is still determined to get 12 day shifts down to 10, seven nights down to four and the DHBs are saying no.
The strike, the second in six months, will run from 7am on January 17 to 8am on January 20.

The New Zealand Resident Doctors Association says since their last strike in October there had been some progress but negotiations came to a standstill in recent days.

"NZRDA acknowledges that the (District Health Boards) have come a long way from 'no', however this is something we need to get right and there is still a way to go before we can safely say we are there," national secretary Deborah Powell said.

"Bringing the negotiations to a standstill is not the way to achieve that."

Among the issues resident doctors want resolved is the promise that doctors taking a day off be replaced by another doctor.

Dr Powell said DHBs are now suggesting those still on duty pick up the workload, something they see as leading to unsafe workloads.

The doctors also have concerns around rostering, including continuity in team for patient care and training.

The union says resident doctors have made concessions, including agreeing to work back to back weekends and to take up to half their days off on weekdays as part of a possible settlement.

Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh

Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh third ODI

00:30
2
The ex-Black Caps skipper walloped 72 runs as the Heat defeated the Hurricanes by 7 wickets.

McCullum, Lynn combine to annihilate Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash


00:30
3
Martin was visiting a homeless shelter in London when he grabbed his guitar and began singing Last Christmas.

Video: Coldplay's Chris Martin pays tribute to George Michael

01:02
4
Malone says he wants to prove to young aspiring athletes that people with disabilities are capable in competing with able body athletes.

'It's an honour to be recognised' - Liam Malone humbled by NZOM appointment

00:29
5
Keith Avila called police after overhearing two passengers instructing a teenage girl.

Uber driver turns hero rescuing girl from sex trafficking ring

A car took a wrong turn at the Whakatane River today.

Car takes a wrong turn, drives into wharf at Whakatane River

The car drove into the wharf and down the stairs.

01:54
Foreign Minister Murray McCully says the vote should come as no surprise to anyone despite Israel option to withdraw its ambassador from here following the decision.

NZ slammed for 'projecting its own historical and moral failings on its aboriginal population' on Israel

The comments came after NZ led a motion criticising Israeli settlements as violating international law.

A taxidermy cat purse sold on Trade Me for $545.

Trade Me's weird and wacky auction items of 2016

A butt tattoo, erotic eggplant and taxidermy cat are just some of the bizarre things Kiwis tried to sell online in 2016.

Child, 4, taken to hospital following near-fatal drowning in pool north of Auckland

The young child was found in the swimming pool and was taken to Starship Hospital.

03:19
The 1 News team brings you the latest weather update.

A mixed forecast ahead as we say goodbye to 2016

Sunshine and rain are on their way for New Year's Eve.


 
