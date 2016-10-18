Junior doctors to go on 73-hour strike in January

Resident doctors will hold a 73-hour strike next month as they campaign for changes to their employment agreement before it ends in February.

The strike, the second in six months, will run from 7am on January 17 to 8am on January 20.

The New Zealand Resident Doctors Association says since their last strike in October there had been some progress but negotiations came to a standstill in recent days.

"NZRDA acknowledges that the (District Health Boards) have come a long way from 'no', however this is something we need to get right and there is still a way to go before we can safely say we are there," national secretary Deborah Powell said.

"Bringing the negotiations to a standstill is not the way to achieve that."

Among the issues resident doctors want resolved is the promise that doctors taking a day off be replaced by another doctor.

Dr Powell said DHBs are now suggesting those still on duty pick up the workload, something they see as leading to unsafe workloads.

The doctors also have concerns around rostering, including continuity in team for patient care and training.