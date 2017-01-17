Junior doctors due to end three-day strike with glimmer of hope of settlement

A three-day strike by junior doctors at public hospitals around the country is due to end at 8am today.

Nearly 3000 junior doctors walked off the job on Tuesday morning for the second time in four months in a dispute with district health boards over rosters.

But there's a glimmer of hope that there could be a settlement.

The district health boards' employment relations group spent five hours yesterday discussing the union's latest offer.

A DHB spokesperson told 1 NEWS discussions were constructive.

The junior doctors want rosters changed so they don't have to work seven night shifts in a row or 12 days in succession.