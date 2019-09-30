Junior doctor's 'disastrous lie' about patient's medical test led to emergency surgery - report

A junior Kiwi doctor has been found to have lied to a colleague about a patient’s test results over a serious condition that could result in permanent disability.

Doctor Source: Pexels

Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill released a report today finding the doctor in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights for the lie.

The patient in question had a history of worsening lower back pain and was reviewed by the junior orthopaedic doctor, who performed a bladder void scan to check for cauda equina syndrome. The syndrome is a serious condition that, according to the report, can result in permanent disability.

The results of the scan were borderline, so the registrar phoned the on-call orthopaedic consultant, who told him to perform a second bladder void scan and report back to him with the results. according to the report.

Misunderstanding the instructions the consultant had given, the doctor discharged the man without performing the second scan, the report states.

When the consultant followed up on the test results later that evening, the registrar realised that he had misunderstood the instructions.

But instead of admitting to the mistake, he told the consultant that he had performed the test and made up normal results, the report states.

The registrar is also accused of having repeated the lie to the consultant at a meeting the next day.

Two weeks later, the patient was diagnosed with cauda equina syndrome and had to undergo urgent surgery.

"I am cognisant of the power dynamic between senior and junior doctors, and cannot diminish the real and tangible effect this can have…Nevertheless, in my view, the doctor allowed his own needs and the pressure he felt to take precedence over the man’s well-being,” the commissioner said in a statement.

“The doctor actively chose to lie to his superior, and the effect of that lie was disastrous for his patient. His behaviour was unacceptable," Mr Hill said.

Mr Hill has recommended that the registrar apologise to the man and provide the commissioner with his reflections and learning from relevant training.