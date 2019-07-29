TODAY |

July ends with a wintry cold snap bringing with it heavy snow and rain

It’s about to get a lot colder as a southerly change bringing snow down to 200 metres is about to spread north across the South Island throughout the day.

The cold snap will bring heavy snow for the southern and eastern parts of the South Island while the Canterbury Plains will possibly have a brief period of heavy rain today.

MetService warns heavy snowfalls could disrupt travel in areas forecast to receive a dumping today and could cause damage to trees and powerlines. Cold conditions may also cause stress for livestock in those areas.

Areas expected to see significant snowfall today above 400 metres are the Kaikōura Ranges, the Canterbury high country and foothills, and also northern parts of Central Otago.

Those in Canterbury high country and plains above 200 metres from the Waimakariri River southwards, and Central Otago north of Omakau are to expect 15 to 20cm of snow to accumulate about and above 400 metres, with even deeper snow expected at higher levels.

Heavy snow watches are in place for the remainder of Central Otago, the Southern Lakes, Fiordland and inland parts of Clutha and Southland.

Periods of rain are expected for the main centres in the North Island from Auckland to Wellington.

The blast of wintery weather is expected to last the rest of the week.

For more information on your local forecast click here.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update. Source: 1 NEWS
