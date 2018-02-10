Julie Bishop has unexpected meet-up with Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop have met up in secret circumstances.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop tweets about unexpected and secretive meet-up with Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern Source: Twitter: @JulieBishopMP

Ardern's chief press secretary Mike Jaspers told Stuff that Ardern and Bishop woud not be meeting, formally or informally, until the Prime Minister's visit across the ditch next month, but last night a picture of the pair together was tweeted by Bishop.

The picture shows the two arm in arm after dinner last night, and Bishop tweeted that she was thankful to New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters for a "memorable" evening.

Bishop made comments during last year's election againt Labour, saying she would find it difficult to trust the Labour Party if it became the Government after Labour MP Chris Hipkins became involved in the Australian citizenship row.

Bishop and Peters are due to discuss issues today at a meeting on Waiheke Island, including Manus Island refugees and Iraq deployment.

The latter could be a prickly topic if the Labour-led government decides to pull the plug on New Zealand's deployment there.