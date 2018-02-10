 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Julie Bishop has unexpected meet-up with Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australia's Foreign Minister Julie Bishop have met up in secret circumstances.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop tweets about unexpected and secretive meet-up with Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop tweets about unexpected and secretive meet-up with Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern

Source: Twitter: @JulieBishopMP

Ardern's chief press secretary Mike Jaspers told Stuff that Ardern and Bishop woud not be meeting, formally or informally, until the Prime Minister's visit across the ditch next month, but last night a picture of the pair together was tweeted by Bishop.

The picture shows the two arm in arm after dinner last night, and Bishop tweeted that she was thankful to New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters for a "memorable" evening.

Bishop made comments during last year's election againt Labour, saying she would find it difficult to trust the Labour Party if it became the Government after Labour MP Chris Hipkins became involved in the Australian citizenship row.

Bishop and Peters are due to discuss issues today at a meeting on Waiheke Island, including Manus Island refugees and Iraq deployment.

The latter could be a prickly topic if the Labour-led government decides to pull the plug on New Zealand's deployment there.

It seems Bishop has also been making the most of her time in Auckland, tweeting a picture of herself running along the viaduct this morning in heavy rain.

Related

Politics

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop tweets about unexpected and secretive meet-up with Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern

Julie Bishop has unexpected meet-up with Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern

01:17
2
The moment was caught on CCTV in the middle of the night in the Gold Coast.

Aussie mum-of-two wrestles would-be car thief in her underwear - 'I was pretty scared'


00:33
3
The occupants of the car sustained just minor injuries and were pulled from the wreckage by witnesses.

Car smashes through second-storey car park wall and crashes to ground below

00:45
4
The two unbeaten heavyweights came face to face in London this morning.

'They are actually worried they will lose' - Joseph Parker's trainer says Anthony Joshua afraid of losing to Kiwi

5
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher fell in love with student, before taking him home for sex

00:15
Tevita Nabura was robbed of a late try with the TMO ruling he was in touch before he grounded the ball.

Brisbane Tens - Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders notch up wins on Day One

Relive all the action from day one of the Brisbane Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

00:57
National's leader says the party won't rule forming a coalition with NZ First in the future.

Winning 2020 election focus of National's caucus retreat as leadership speculation falls to the wayside

Leader Bill English lashed out at the government's policy of closing charter schools today.

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.


A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed - poll suggests

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 