Julie Bishop didn't raise Manus Island refugee issue says Winston Peters

Reports that the Government's position on Manus Island refugees strained New Zealand's relationship with Australia were "misinterpretations", Parliament has been told.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters. Source: 1 NEWS

Facing opposition questions today, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop didn't raise the issue when they met.

National's foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee asked him whether he had seen any reports suggesting the Government was causing strain in the relationship with Australia because of its position on the refugees.

"If by reports the questioner means media reports then yes, I have seen a variety of misinterpretations," Mr Peters said.

"But I can say, having met the foreign minister of Australia, that was not raised with me."

Mr Peters met Ms Bishop at the APEC summit in Vietnam earlier this month.

"She seemed delighted to meet me and talk to me," he said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had been pushing New Zealand's offer to take 150 of the refugees, who are in the process of being moved under protest, from a now-closed Manus Island detention centre to alternative accommodation.