Julie Anne Genter to run for Green Party co-leadership

Julie Anne Genter is the second contender to put her hat in the ring for Green Party co-leadership.

The Women's Minister and Associate Transport and Health Minister announced her bid this morning at Parliament, and will be going up against fellow MP Marama Davidson, who is seen as the front runner. 

"As co-leader I will ensure the Green Party remains Parliament’s strongest voice against the injustice and exploitation of both our environment and our people," Ms Genter said in a statement. 

"It means fixing our economic system that distributes wealth unfairly and deprives too many people of their dignity and basic needs.

"Under my co-leadership it will be crystal clear to all that the Green Party is a force to be reckoned with, that will not be pushed around or taken for granted by anyone," she said. 

US-born Ms Genter, 38, has been an MP for six years and used to work as a transport planner.

Ms Genter sits third on the Green Party list behind Ms Davidson and current male co-leader James Shaw. 

Nominations for co-leadership were opened last Friday and are set to close tomorrow, with all Green Party list members-whether MPs or not- eligible as long as they are female and have been a member for six months or more.

The full list of nominations will be announced of February 12 and campaigns will continue inside the party until March 26.

Ballots will then be cast until April 7, with the new co-leader announced on April 7.

Leader James Shaw said on Friday the election process would usually coincide with the party's Annual General Meeting, but after Metiria Turei stepped down last year, leaving it until the AGM would mean the position would have been vacant too long - almost a year.



 

