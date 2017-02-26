Julie Anne Genter labels National's Mt Albert by-election no show lacking 'respect for the democratic process'

The Green Party's candidate in yesterday's Mt Albert by-election has taken a swipe at the National Party for not standing a candidate.

Speaking last night Julie Anne Genter told 1 NEWS National's no show in the contest for the Auckland seat shows a lack of "respect" for the "democratic process".

"The fact National didn't put up a candidate shows that they don't have much respect for the democratic process and they were trying to make very light of this election," Ms Genter said.

In December Prime Minister Bill English confirmed National would not contest the by-election saying the party's focus was on the this year's General Election.

"The National Government is focused on winning the 2017 General Election later in the year," Mr English said in a statement.

"To achieve that goal, we don't intend to participate in a by-election in the new year that is in a safe Labour seat."

Preliminary results counted by the electoral commission last night give Labour's Jacinda Ardern a clear victory with 10,000 votes.

Ms Genter was the next closest contestant with 1,489 votes.

Ms Genter said her performance in the by-election was expected and went on to congratulate Ms Adern for her win.

"It's pretty typical for a Green Party result in a by-election," she said.