 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Julie Anne Genter demonstrates how to take bike off the front of the electric bus

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Ms Genter says being able to clip your bike to the front of a bus is the future of public transport.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:30
1

Auckland woman leaves her $2 million home to charity and changes the lives of thousands in Africa

2
Camille says living in a construction zone with four young children is not a safe option for Housing New Zealand tenants.

Housing NZ tenant with kids forced to live in home with 'safety issues'

3
Augustine Pulu of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 March 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Augustine Pulu returns to determined Blues outfit for Hurricanes clash

00:20
4
Lucy Letby, is part of an investigation into what happened to 32 babies at Chester Hospital's neo-natal unit.

UK nurse accused of killing eight babies in neo-natal unit named as probe continues

02:28
5
The incident was "violent and volatile" according to Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus.

More details emerge of 'violent and volatile' Auckland incident where man was Tasered four times and later died

02:28
The incident was "violent and volatile" according to Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus.

More details emerge of 'violent and volatile' Auckland incident where man was Tasered four times and later died

A man was arrested in Freemans Bay after an elderly man was assaulted.

Paula Bennett and Winston Peters

Live Stream: National's Paula Bennett to question Acting PM Winston Peters in final Question Time before break

Partnership schools and KiwiBuild are also to be discussed in Parliament today.


00:44
The huge marine mammal has been in the harbour for a few days, and today it was especially active.

Video: Wellington's curious whale frolics in front of delighted paddle boarders, boatgoers in harbour

Some hardy Wellingtonians were spotted heading out on paddle boards, braving wintry temperatures.

00:46
Dame Margaret was highly critical of the firm's management.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

Dame Margaret Bazely was highly critical of the firm's management.


03:52
Dr Paul Quigley says while spit tests can detect things like cannabis or other illicit drugs, they may be useless in some cases.

Expert: Road-side drug tests would miss synthetic and prescription drugs - two of our biggest killers

The spit tests would need to be combined with impairment tests.