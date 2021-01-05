Julian Assange's father calls on New Zealand to offer his son asylum

Julian Assange's father has called on New Zealand to offer his son asylum after a UK judge blocked a US extradition attempt today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The mixed ruling found the WikiLeaks founder's precarious mental health would likely deteriorate further under the conditions of "near total isolation" he would face in a US prison.

Lawyers for the US government said they would appeal the decision, and the US Department of Justice said it would continue to seek Assange's extradition.

After this development, Assange's father John Shipton added his name to a letter calling for New Zealand to offer asylum to his son.

The letter, provided exclusively to 1 NEWS, is co-signed by Greg Barns, SC Advisor to the Australian Assange Campaign, and Craig Tuck, a Tauranga lawyer who is part of Assange's legal team.

"Julian and his family have connections with New Zealand and New Zealanders – this country is well-positioned to lead the defence and be a masthead for what is likely to be years of litigation," the letter reads.

"New Zealand ought to step up where Australia and the UK has failed. Julian needs asylum in New Zealand and needs it now."

The letter states appeals by the US may mean there will be no real resolution for up to three years for Assange.

After today's verdict, Assange's lawyers said they would ask for his release from a London prison where he has been held for more than 18 months at a bail hearing this week.

Assange, who sat quietly in the dock at London's Central Criminal Court for the ruling, wiped his brow as the decision was announced. His partner Stella Moris, with whom he has two young sons, wept.

Outside court, Moris said the ruling was "the first step towards justice", but it was not yet time to celebrate.

"I had hoped that today would be the day that Julian would come home," she said. "Today is not that day, but that day will come soon."