TODAY |

Judith Collins warns Govt to be 'really careful' about creating new hate speech laws

Source:  1 NEWS

Judith Collins says the Government needs to be "really careful" about implementing new hate speech laws in the wake of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the 2019 Christchurch terrorist attack.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“You can’t legislate people’s thoughts,” the National leader said while discussing the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the 2019 terrorist attack. Source: 1 NEWS

National's leader was asked about her thoughts on proposed new hate speech laws at Parliament this afternoon.

"It’s a pretty contentious issue and we’d have to look very carefully at that," Collins said.

She pointed out that a section of the Crimes Act already has an offence to incite violence or hatred against various groups in the community.

She added that New Zealand wouldn't want to adopt a UK-style law, as criminalising speech won’t necessarily stop violent action.

“You can’t legislate people's thoughts — that’s really clear — and we wouldn’t want to drive underground thoughts or statements that could then lead to actual violence," she said.

Her comments come as the Government is intending to strengthen laws around hate-motivated activity and inciting hatred against an individual or group.

Christchurch terrorist attack: Anti-terrorism and hate speech laws to be strengthened, PM, police and SIS apologise

“Speech which is abusive or threatening and incites hostility towards a group or person can cause significant harm,” Justice Minister Kris Faafoi said.

There will also be changes to the Human Rights Act, which will see protections for trans, gender-diverse and intersex people.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Al Noor Mosque’s Rashid Omar says the victims are looking forward to working with the Government on building a more supportive and inclusive system in New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement released this afternoon, Collins said the man who carried out the terrorist attack in March 2019 "failed".

“The atrocities committed on March 15, 2019, were the actions of an evil terrorist designed to spread fear and silence those who did not share his world view. But the actions of New Zealanders since then in denouncing him and what he stood for is proof that he failed.

“The Opposition stands ready to work constructively with the Government to ensure we learn from this event and make New Zealand a safer place for all five million of us."

New Zealand
Terrorism
Politics
Religion
Social Issues
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:54
Auckland intermediate school engulfed in flames
2
Norovirus surge at Auckland early childhood centres linked to switch in cleaning products
3
King Country bakery owners to pay $90,000 over 'cheated and exploited' migrants who worked 77 hour weeks
4
NZ's spy agency failed to report evidence of man raping daughter to police
5
Concerns fake notes from Auckland money drop in circulation after being used at Hamilton bar
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyer claims she has lost weight and hair in bail release bid

Christchurch terrorist originally planned attack for August to coincide with religious festival — report

Tina Turner claims Buddhism saved her life

Full video: Representatives of Al Noor and Linwood mosques speak following release of March 15 report