Judith Collins wants Australian woman who refused Covid-19 test deported

National leader Judith Collins is calling for New Zealand to deport an Australian woman who's refusing to take a Covid-19 test in managed isolation.

Judith Collins. Source: Getty

Lucinda Baulch is due to be released from Wellington's Grand Mercure hotel today after spending 28 days in the facility - the maximum length of time a person can be held.

The woman, who is a vet nurse, flew to the country almost a month ago to deliver three children to their caregivers in Aotearoa.

She wants to be able to return to Australia without first being tested for the virus, arguing she has not been provided with evidence of its safety and effectiveness.

Speaking at Parliament, Collins said it was time for the Government to drop its soft approach.

"If a New Zealander went to Australia and refused to get tested in an MIQ facility, what do you think would happen to them?" Collins said.

"They'd be back on a plane to New Zealand."

Collins said, unless the woman held New Zealand citizenship, the Australian government needed to take "their own person" back.

"We shouldn't put up with this behaviour from anybody."

Under the quarantine-free travel arrangement with Australia, people departing New Zealand must first provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test.